Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to announce a relief package for the farmers as they have suffered huge losses.

In his letter to Gehlot dated January 18, the BJP MP said that vegetable crops had been destroyed due to frost during the cold wave in the state.

"Vegetable crops like tomato, cabbage, peas, chillies etc. have been destroyed due to frost due to cold wave outbreak in the state for several days, along with heavy damage to mustard and wheat crops. Lok Sabha constituency Jaipur Rural is also not untouched by this. Here farmers have suffered heavy losses in mainly vegetable-producing areas including Bansur, Kotputli, Biratnagar, Jamvaramgarh, Paota, Amer, Jalsu, Amarsar, Maid, Gathwadi," he said in the letter.

"The farmers, who have been suffering due to Corona for the last two years, have got another setback. Due to crop failure, poor farmers have suffered huge losses, due to which the crisis of maintenance of the family has come in front of them," he further said.

Rathore urged the Chief Minister to give compensation to the farmers as soon as possible in view of crop failure.

"Therefore, you are requested to issue instructions to give compensation by doing Girdawari in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency as soon as possible, keeping in view the crop failure and economic condition of the farmers, as well as an economic package should also be announced to provide relief to the farmers," the BJP MP wrote. (ANI)

