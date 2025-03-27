Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) A rally was held in Kolkata on Thursday, demanding proactive investigation by the police in crimes against women in the state.

Participants of the rally, organised by the 'Abhaya Mancha', alleged that police have been lackadaisical in investigating some incidents of atrocities on women.

One of the participants also alleged that those protested the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were being harassed.

The rally, which concluded outside the Bidhananagar Police Commissioner's office at the Salt Lake Stadium, demanded an active investigation into all cases of atrocities on women.

