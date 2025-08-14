Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Personnel of CRP's 33 Battalion stationed in Bhaderwah held a massive Tiranga Rally to mark the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign ahead of the 79th Independence Day. Commandant, CRPF, Arun Kumar, at the Tiranga rally, mentioned that the school students and teachers are also a part of this rally.

"Tiranga rallies are being organised across the country. In the rally organised by the CRPF's 33 Battalion, school students and teachers are taking part. We assure the citizens of the nation that we are here to protect them," said Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed at four areas, including Doda and Bhaderwah, to ensure that "no one will disturb the peaceful atmosphere with ill intent," a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Sandeep Mehta, told ANI, "From a security point of view, we have four main venues, namely Doda, Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh. The Tricolour is hoisted at around 142 locations... We have made deployments under a well-designed Standard Operating Procedures to ensure that no one with ill intent will be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere...

Without mentioning Pakistan, the officer said that, "Our neighbouring country always tries to disrupt peace and communal harmony... I urge you to inform the police immediately if you notice any suspicious movement. The Jammu & Kashmir Police and Indian Army stand united to protect you."

Visuals accessed by ANI showed special checkpoints being established at key entry and exit routes, where vehicles are being thoroughly checked, and the identity of passengers is being verified in Bhaderwah. Army patrols have also been intensified in sensitive areas.

In addition to this, from Himalayan valleys to coastal towns, the national tricolour fluttered high on Wednesday as millions joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Leaders, students, and citizens took part in spirited Tiranga Yatras, rallies, and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country, turning the campaign into a nationwide celebration of unity, pride, and patriotism in the run-up to India's 79th Independence Day. (ANI)

