Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple began on the sixth day in the Sunday morning. The idol of Lord Rama was bathed with sacred water from 114 Kalash (vases), containing medicated water and holy water from various pilgrimage sites from across the country.

The ceremony included daily worship, havan, and chanting, which continued until late in the evening. The idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed in the Madhyadhivas and Jagran at night was also held on the same day.

In the ritual hall, the old idol of Lord Rama is also being worshipped. Pujas were conducted using various flowers brought from different places, including Chennai and Pune.

In addition, in Sunday's worship, Anil Mishra, along with his family, and Dr RN Singh, the President of the VHP, participated on behalf of the pilgrimage site of Lord Rama's birthplace.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony began on January 16, in the afternoon, starting from the Sarayu River. The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17. The Pran Pratishtha will be completed on Monday afternoon during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit. (ANI)

