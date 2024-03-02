Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the 'Ram Rajya' which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) describes as good governance, is all about good governance, ensuring every citizen's access to welfare schemes without discrimination.

CM Yogi, while speaking at a programme organised by the Food and Civil Supply Department, and Rural Development Department at Lok Bhavan on Saturday said that the increasing use of technology in government work is bringing about rapid changes in the lives of common people.

Also Read | I Will Remain With NDA Forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"The Ram Rajya is all about good governance, ensuring every citizen's access to welfare schemes without discrimination," the CM said.

Yogi further said that the reforms in every aspect of life, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, have not only increased transparency, but are also contributing towards ending corruption.

Also Read | Indian Apps Back on Play Store: Google Reinstates Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and Naukri Gulf, Other Apps on Play Store Amid Criticism.

CM Yogi inaugurated 1100 Annapurna Bhawans and launched Electronic Weighing Scale-linked e-POS machines at 79,000 fair price shops across the state on the occasion.

"With continuous efforts of public representatives, the government has been successful in providing foodgraine to every poor person. Before 2014, those in need did not receive ration. They had ration cards in their names, but the ration would be distributed elsewhere. In fact, before 2017, there were deaths due to hunger in several districts of the state," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said that the Food and Civil Supply Department, around 80,000 ration quota shops in the state are benefiting approximately 15 crore beneficiaries.

"However, we have now started using technology such as e-POS machines and Electronic Weighing machines. This has led to extensive reforms in the distribution of rations. Reforms carried out by the Food and Civil Supply Department, around 80,000 ration quota shops in the state are benefiting approximately 15 crore beneficiaries," Yogi added.

Referring to the technology-based food distribution system, CM Yogi said that it has not only solved the problem of hunger but has also ended corruption in the system.

"Earlier, once the ration left the FCI warehouses, it would disappear midway. But now it is being monitored from Lucknow itself to ensure that the ration actually reaches the allocated quota shop. This change is in line with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Development for All). This is Modi ji's mantra which is visible at the ground level," he added.

CM Yogi also said that before 2014 when the BJP government was formed, such a scenario was 'impossible'.

"Getting ration to the poor was a distant dream, and these kinds of improvements were unimaginable," he remarked.

Speaking of the 1100 Annapurna Bhawans, CM Yogi said that they have now become permanent structures for the ration quota.

"Even if the shopkeeper changes, the ration shops will remain the same. Apart from ration, these Annapurna Bhawans will provide other facilities as well, including affordable generic medicines and other essential household items. Warehouses for ration will also be present here. Additionally, there will be a Common Service Center where services like birth certificates, death certificates, income certificates, and caste certificates can be obtained. Currently, the initiative is starting with 1100 shops, and soon this arrangement will be extended to the 80,000 ration quota shops across the state," the chief minister said.

"When the government is sensitive, it opens the doors to the people's safety and prosperity. The double engine government is working at double speed because its sole aim is to develop, provide a secure environment, and bring prosperity. We are committed to advancing the work of poverty alleviation without any discrimination," CM Yogi added.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi mentioned that due to lack of vision in earlier governments, ponds were dug once, then filled, and later dug again under MGNREGA.

"However, today, new construction projects are underway, and Annapurna Bhawans are being constructed. This not only provides employment but also facilities for the people," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)