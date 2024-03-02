Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that the increasing use of technology in government work is bringing about rapid changes in the lives of common people. He added that Ramrajya is all about good governance, ensuring every citizen's access to welfare schemes without discrimination.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while speaking at a program organized by the Food and Civil Supply Department, and Rural Development Department at Lok Bhavan.

He said, "Reforms in every aspect of life, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision, have not only increased transparency but are also contributing towards ending corruption."

He inaugurated 1100 Annapurna Bhawans and launched Electronic Weighing Scale-linked e-POS machines at 79,000 fair price shops across the state on the occasion.

The Chief Minister mentioned that with continuous efforts of public representatives, the government has been successful in providing food grains to every poor person.

"Before 2014, those in need did not receive ration. They had ration cards in their names, but the ration would be distributed elsewhere. In fact, before 2017, there were deaths due to hunger in several districts of the state", he stated.

"However, we have now started using technology such as e-POS machines and Electronic Weighing machines. This has led to extensive reforms in the distribution of rations. Reforms carried out by the Food and Civil Supply Department, around 80,000 ration quota shops in the state are benefiting approximately 15 crore beneficiaries," Yogi added.

Referring to the technology-based food distribution system, CM Yogi said that it has not only solved the problem of hunger but has also ended corruption in the system.

"Earlier, once the ration left the FCI warehouses, it would disappear midway. But now it is being monitored from Lucknow itself to ensure that the ration reaches the allocated quota shop. This change is in line with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Development for All). This is Modi ji's mantra which is visible at the ground level", he asserted. (ANI)

