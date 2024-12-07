Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, said that the temple construction is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mishra said, "It is going to be one year since Pran Prathishtha. When it comes to construction, it is underway, we assume that by June 2025, expect auditorium construction, rest will be complete."

Mishra earlier said the delay was due to the decrease in number of workers amid the inclement weather conditions.

"Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has been instructed to increase the number of workers. The pace of construction has slowed down in the past three months due to a significant decrease in the number of workers due to weather. If 200 to 250 more workers are not added, it will be difficult to complete the work by December. The current progress is two months behind schedule," he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many visitors are going to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple daily, and the number of visitors is increasing rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Tourism data, last year, 8.5 crore tourists visited Varanasi (Kashi), around 4.5 crore people visited Prayagraj and more than 1.5 crore people have visited the Ayodhya Ram temple since the consecration ceremony. (ANI)

