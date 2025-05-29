Ayodhya, May 29 (PTI) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has begun sending out formal invitations for the upcoming consecration ceremonies of eight temples, including the Ram Darbar, on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The event, scheduled from June 3 to 5 to coincide with the festival of Ganga Dussehra, was already announced earlier, but preparations are now in full swing with invitation letters reaching religious leaders and saints across the country.

The invitations, signed by senior trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, request the presence of saints as witnesses to the consecration.

Each of the eight temples being prepared for the rituals will have two householders serving as patrons and two saints acting as witnesses, as outlined in the official communication.

The letter addressed to Hindu religious leaders states that the consecration of the Ram Darbar and seven other temples will be performed on the first floor of the Ram temple. It also describes the rectangular enclosure being constructed around the sanctum, with temples located at the corners and along the northern and southern sides of the enclosure.

The invitation further details that the consecration ceremonies will be held in temples dedicated to various deities including Shiva, Ganesha, Hanuman, Surya, Bhagwati, Annapurna, and Sheshavatar. It mentions that rituals will begin at 6:30 am and continue until 6:30 pm on June 3 and 4, while on June 5, the concluding day, the events will wrap up by 1 pm.

To accommodate invitees, the trust has arranged for morning refreshments and lunch within the temple premises. Dinner, however, is expected to be taken at the invitees' respective ashrams. The trust's invitation emphasises the spiritual significance of the event and urges religious leaders to lend their presence to the ceremonies as sacred witnesses.

