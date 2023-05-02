New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) An upcoming book, "Rama of the Axe", will give readers a detailed account of the magnificence of Parashurama, one of the 10 avatars of the Hindu god Vishnu.

The book, written by debut author Ranjith Radhakrishnan, will hit the stands on May 22. Published by Westland, it aims to give an insight into the great sage's mind and heart, his trials and triumphs, and the incredible weapon he created.

"Parashurama is a fascinating avatar, and there is more to his story than meets the eye. He is the only avatar to meet other subsequent avatars. For someone so versatile, who spans the worlds of Veda and Tantra, whose story connects the four corners of Bharata, we unfortunately know of him only as the angry sixth avatar of Mahavishnu," said the Bengaluru-based author in a statement.

As per Hindu scriptures, including the Mahabharata and the Puranas, Parashurama was born to the Brahman sage Jamadagni and the princess Renuka, a member of the Kshatriya class.

The book's foreword is written by Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep.

"Ranjith Radhakrishnan weaves a fantastic tale, bringing so many dimensions to it. The book takes a grip on you from the start and never lets go. You feel that you are inside the story, seeing things happen around you, and it all leads up to an incredible climax," the actor wrote in the book.

