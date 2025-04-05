Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajinder Pensiya on Saturday informed that 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Ramayana' recitations will be held during Ashtami and Navami of the Chaitra Navratri.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal DM Rajinder Pensiya said, "In Sambhal, there are 87 Dev Tirths, out of which 58 have been found. Those which are found - at every Dev Tirths, 'Ramcharitmanas & Ramayan paath' will be organized on Ashtami and Navami in which common people and all other committees and NGOs will participate..."

In all identified, 58 Dev Tirths sites, 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Ramayana' recitations will be held on Ashtami and Navami. The local community, along with various NGOs and committees, will participate in these events. The administration is also ensuring that necessary facilities like sanitation, drinking water, and electricity are available during these programs.

Today is the Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means extremely bright. She mounts the ox.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

Earlier on Friday, the Sambhal district administration reported a peaceful atmosphere following the conclusion of Friday prayers.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) Rajinder Pensiya said, "The atmosphere is peaceful, and there has been no activity to cause unrest... Through peace committee meetings and one-to-one interactions and conversations, we have the cooperation of everyone. We hope this peace prevails in the future also."

In a bid to maintain law and order, the local administration had put in place several security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and prevent any disturbances. Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi confirmed that the Friday prayers took place peacefully across the district. (ANI)

