Ramban/Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Thursday said that comprehensive security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra have been put in place.

The 52-day pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks --the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14 km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on June 29. Yatra will conclude on August 19.

Also Read | NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Leaders of INDIA Bloc Meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence, To Give Notice on NEET Issue in Parliament on June 28.

"We have made detailed arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Access control and quick reaction teams have been deployed at all yatra locations to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage," Swain told reporters here.

Swain emphasized that preparations for the Amarnath Yatra are well-planned and said "camp security, route security, and convoy security are all in place".

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl, Case Registered Under POCSO.

He said that by implementing these measures, we aim to ensure that the yatra is safe.

"We have also considered non-security contingencies along with security contingencies", he added.

DGP further said that they have discussed the convoy plan for the yatra and established a cut-off time. "Every aspect has a capacity limit. The yatra will proceed according to the track and destination capacity standards".

DGP urged the pilgrims to follow advisory in letter and spirit.

"We urge pilgrims to maintain discipline and adhere to cut-off timings. Although it may cause some inconvenience, following these measures is crucial for the safety of everyone involved", he said.

"The first batch of the yatra will leave Jammu base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for Kashmir at 0400 hours in the morning of Friday," a senior officer told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)