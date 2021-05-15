Chennai, May 15 (PTI): Ramco Cements Ltd, a part of the diversified conglomerate Ramco Group, has commissioned a plant to produce medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs 50 lakh, the company said on Saturday. The unit, set up at Virudhunagar, around 500 kms from here, can produce 48 oxygen cylinders per day.

Each cylinder can store 45 litres of liquid oxygen equal to 7,000 litres in gaseous form, a statement from the company said here.

At the rate of 10 litres per minute, one cylinder can cater to a patient for 10 to 12 hours. With the continuous supply of medical oxygen from this plant, around 24 lives can be saved every day, the company said. The medical oxygen produced at the plant would be supplied to government healthcare facilities in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sathur.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Revenue Minister K K S S Ramachandran and Virudhunagar district collector R Kannan formally inaugurated the facility at a function recently, the statement added.

