Bhubaneswar, Sept 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Sunday ridiculed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for BJD's political understanding with BJP and said the two parties work in tandem at the Centre in Delhi but indulge in "mock fights" in the state.

The Congress therefore targets both BJD and BJP in Odisha and will agitate against the two parties when it launches its Odisha Parkrama Yatra in the state, Ramesh told reporters here.

"The BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin and there is no difference between them," Ramesh told reporters here.

Pillorying Patnaik, who is also the BJD chief, the Congress leader said “When the PM asks the CM to sit, he sits. His MPs also do what the PM says. The two parties work together at the Centre and indulge in mock fights in Odisha,” said Ramesh at the press conference in which senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was present.

Congress, he said, will launch a Odisha Parikrama Yatra from October 31 to usher in change in the state. Both Ramesh and Digvijay Singh will join the programme.

He said that such Parikrama Yatras are being organised in Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Bihar which do not fall in the route chalked out for Congress' Bharat Jodo programme. Ramesh said.

Speaking about the Bharat Jodo programme of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said it has been targeting BJP and the RSS and the party will have similar focus in the states.

The Bharat Jodo is needed as the country is witnessing an undeclared emergency due to the dictatorial approach adopted by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he claimed.

“Attempts are being made to keep constitutional bodies under the PM's control and divide people on religious and caste lines. This apart the country is hit by glaring economic disparities,” Ramesh alleged,

Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to reach every household to spread the message about the way constitutional institutions are being undermined by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“The Congress has only one aim - that is to save the country and Constitution from attempts by BJP and RSS to split the country,” he added.

Odisha PCC president Sarat Pattnayak said that the ruling BJD in Odisha has turned into a mute spectator to the wrong doings of the NDA government at the Centre. “BJD headed by Naveen Patnaik has not yet opened its mouth on issues like price rise as they support all the anti-people policies of the Modi government."

The BJD did not even oppose the Centre's decision to impose GST on essential food items and during the Parikrama Yatra in Odisha the Congress will tell the people about the failure of the NDA government at the Centre and the BJD regime in Odisha.

The Odisha Parikrama Yatra will cover 2250 km in about 100 days to highlight the failure of the BJD government, unemployment and price rise issues along with BJP's misrule of the country. About 20 km will be covered everyday, Pattnayak said.

Reacting to the charges, state BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan criticised Congress and said “Both Jairam Ramesh and Digvijay Singh should first try to look for the Fevicol (adhesive) which can unite their party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly on how to unite the country and Congress does not need to worry about it.”

The BJD's reaction is yet to be known.

Senior BJP leader and Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said "The Congress is actually the B team of BJD. All the top Congress leaders in Odisha are hand in glove with BJD.

"The people of Odisha are aware how the then Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh of Congress joined BJD. Congress should see its own face in the mirror before hurling allegations against BJP," he said.

