New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A sea of saffron engulfed the sprawling Ramlila Maidan on Thursday as thousands of BJP supporters gathered here to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The venue was adorned with marigold flowers and betel leaves, while enthusiastic supporters chanted "Jai Siya Ram", waving party flags and raising slogans in jubilation.

Around 50,000 people from different states and backgrounds gathered to witness the grand ceremony, which marked the BJP's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Among them was an elderly woman in her 70s who had travelled all the way from Uttar Pradesh just to witness the event.

"I have come here to see Narendra Modi. I am so happy today that I got this chance, even if it's from afar," she said with a smile.

Amid the festive atmosphere, musicians played the shehnai and dhol, filling the air with patriotic melodies like "Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawa" and "Maa Tujhe Salaam". The crowd hummed along, their voices blending with the music, adding to the electrifying energy of the event.

Sunita Gupta, a Janakpuri resident dressed in an orange saree, expressed her joy at seeing a woman take a significant leadership role.

"I feel so proud that a woman is becoming our chief minister. It encourages us all as well," she said.

BJP's symbolic orange flags rippled like an ocean in the streets of Ramlila Maidan. Supporters held massive flags, waving them fervently while chanting "Modi, Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram".

The enthusiasm extended beyond the venue, stretching from Ramlila Maidan to ITO, where the streets were lined with banners, posters, and flyers celebrating the occasion.

Large cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief ministers from various states adorned the surroundings, reinforcing the party's presence in the national capital.

