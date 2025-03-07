Rampur (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Police are investigating allegations of religious conversion and circumcision involving two minor boys, following a complaint filed by their relative. The children's father has denied the allegations.

A man alleged in his police complaint that his nephew had his two sons circumcised to convert them to another religion.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

"A complaint was filed by a person that his nephew has got their two children circumcised and converted. Investigation is underway," said Rampur SP Vidyasagar Mishra.

"The father of the children has refuted the claims in a widely circulated video. All aspects of the case are being looked into," the SP said.

Other details are not immediately known.

