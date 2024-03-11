In a message of inclusivity, on March 11, Congress extended warm wishes for Ramzan on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan! May the spirit of this holy month bring joy, peace, and countless blessings to your hearts and homes. Ramzan Mubarak!" The message, shared on social media, emphasised the importance of joy and peace during the holy month of Ramadan in 2024, underscoring the spirit of unity and goodwill. Ramadan 2024 Date in India: Crescent Moon Sighted in Many Parts, Ramzan Fasting to Begin From March 12.

Congress Sends Warm Wishes for Ramzan

Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan! May the spirit of this holy month bring joy, peace & countless blessings to your hearts & homes. Ramzan Mubarak! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/DFbHoDUedA — Congress (@INCIndia) March 11, 2024

