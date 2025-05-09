Ranchi, May 9 (PTI) Ranchi Catholic Archdiocese on Friday hailed the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, and said he will lead Christians towards faith, hope and love.

Archbishop of Ranchi, Vincent Aind, also thanked him for the courage in accepting this immense responsibility.

"His election comes at a moment of great significance for the Church and the world, and we entrust his papacy to the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the maternal care of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is a time of both continuity and renewal, as the new Holy Father embraces the sacred task of leading the People of God in faith, hope, and love," the Archbishop said in a statement.

He instructed every Parish to offer a special Mass for the newly elected Pope, besides putting yellow and white bunting/flags on the exterior doors of all parish churches and religious houses.

"We give thanks for his courage in accepting this immense responsibility, and we pledge our prayers and fidelity as he begins his ministry as the visible head of our Church," the statement said.

The recitation of the rosary for the intentions of the Pope is encouraged, it said.

Prevost (69), a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and led the Vatican's powerful office of bishops, took the name Leo XIV.

