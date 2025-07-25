New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Rani Kapur, the former Chairperson of Sona Comstar and wife of the late industrialist Dr Surinder Kapur, has written to the Board of Directors and shareholders of the company seeking immediate deferment of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 25. Rani Kapur is also the mother of the late Sanjay Kapur -a prominent businessman and former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

In her detailed letter, Kapur raised strong objections to the AGM being held amid what she described as a period of deep mourning for the family, following the sudden and suspicious death of her son, Sanjay Kapur, in the United Kingdom on June 12, 2025. She claimed that despite repeated efforts, she has not received any official explanation or documentation regarding the incident.

Also Read | What Should Be the Age of Consent for Sex? Here's What Government Told Supreme Court on Petition Against Law Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents.

By virtue of her late husband's will, Rani Kapur is the sole beneficiary of his estate and a majority shareholder in the Sona Group. She alleged that during her vulnerable state after her son's death, she was coerced into signing documents without explanation, and has since been denied access to accounts and crucial documents. "The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she wrote.

She further alleged that certain individuals are misrepresenting themselves as representatives of the Kapur family to push appointments to the company's Board without her knowledge or consent. "I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the Board... or represent me in any capacity," she clarified.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported; Police Urge Public to Stay Indoors (Watch Videos).

Rani Kapur claimed the proposed AGM includes resolutions that could have long-term implications and stressed that these decisions must not be made in her absence or without full transparency. She called for a deferment of at least two weeks to allow for proper information to be gathered and presented.

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, her legal counsel, confirmed the contents of the letter to ANI and stated that while Rani Kapur is not currently pursuing legal action, she has requested a postponement of the AGM to ensure that all facts are duly considered before any decisions are made.

"If you choose to ignore this mail and move forward without conferring with me... I would be left with no other option but to assume that it was a conscious decision taken by you to the detriment of the company and the family," she warned in her letter.

The communication has also been marked to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The developments have raised serious questions over transparency, succession, and control within one of India's leading automotive technology companies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)