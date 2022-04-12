Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid a row over the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor in West Bengal's Nadia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant.

"How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?," the chief minister said during an address at the innaguration of the 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan'

"This is not Uttar Pradesh that I can do that in name of Love Jihad," she further said.

Mamata Banerjee said the state child commission will investigate the matter.

Attacking the Centre the Chief Minister said, "How many CBI probes have been done in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar over murders of people? How many leaders were arrested? No matter how many conspiracies you do by using CBI, ED. Do not think that we are weak."

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the chief minister's remarks over the alleged gang rape case.

Taking to Twitter West Bengal BJP said, "Shame on this woman Chief Minister of Bengal. She termed the incident of Hanskhali as a minor incident. She is making character assassination of the deceased rape victim by questioning her dignity. Women will not get justice in a state where its woman chief minister raises questions about the character of a raped woman."

"TMC Block President's son raped a minor girl and burned her body to eradicate the evidence. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asks, 'whether it is a rape, pregnancy, or a love affair?' Bengal's shame: Mamata Banerjee!" added the opposition party in the state.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a response from the state government over the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district.

"Urgent response of Chief Secretary be sought on alleged gang rape, death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakts on Ram Navami. Both these issues have been raised today by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who called on the undersigned and sought a thorough probe," said Governor Dhankhar.

"According to LOP, both incidents highlight the worrisome state of crime against women and nose-diving law and order scenario in the state. CS be called upon to render his report on both counts earliest, latest by April 13, 2022," added Dhankhar.

Earlier on Monday, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the matter.Adhikari demanded that Article 355 of the Indian Constitution should be imposed in the state.

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance

"Rule 355 should be imposed in West Bengal. The situation is very bad here. I met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought a probe into the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia. I will meet the family of the deceased tomorrow," said Adhikari.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case. (ANI)

