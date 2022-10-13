New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Rapper King, IKKA Singh and a battery of artists from Azadi Records and Gully Gang music labels will headline the upcoming festival 'Uproar 2022', starting November 19.

The two-day music festival, organised by craft beer brand Simba, is hosting an eclectic line-up featuring the finest hip-hop acts from the country for a wholesome experience. It will be held here at The Hub, DLF Promenade.

Other artists performing in the festival include Ahmer, DJ BLUnt, Jelo, Prabh Deep, Rebel 7, Seedhe Maut, Tienas, MC Altaf, D'Evil, Shah Rul, Tsumyoki, Riar Saab, DJ Proof, and Karan Kanchan.

Touted to have an ecosystem of curative street culture experiences across music, fashion, streetwear, urban sports, and art, the festival, according to the organisers, was "conceived to ensemble a platform to enhance the exposure of the Hip-Hop music culture in India".

"We're thrilled to bring the most prominent names in the Indian Hip-Hop community to Delhi. With artists hailing from underground and mainstream, this genre has evolved to be the most sought by the year. We wanted to highlight the extent. Alongside our vision to ensemble the most acknowledged acts among the music and youth culture," said Ishwaraj Bhatia, co-founder and COO of Simba.

Music producer Sez On the Beat and rappers DAKAIT, Ab 17, Yungsta and Aniket Raturi are also among the names taking the main stage on the occasion.

The tickets of the festival starts from Rs 499 onwards. It will come to a close on November 20.

