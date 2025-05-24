New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) In a first, the Presidential Retreat in Dehradun -- Rashtrapati Niketan -- will open for public viewing from June 24, the President's office announced on Saturday.

Opening of the 186-year-old 21-acre estate is part of the initiative to increase citizen engagement with the President and heritage of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

Under this initiative, since 2023, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, and Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, were opened up for public visits six days a week. From February 2025, the change of guard ceremony also started at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a new format with increased seating capacity.

The ceremony is a long-standing military tradition conducted weekly to allow a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to take charge.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on June 20 to overview the preparation of opening of the estate for public, a statement issued by her office said.

She will also lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre ecological park, on the occasion.

The Rashtrapati Niketan, earlier known as Rashtrapati Ashiana, was used by the President's Bodyguards for the training of PBG horses.

This heritage building now showcases a curated selection of artwork and offers a glimpse into its rich legacy.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to view the stables and horses of the President's Bodyguard. The Lily Pond, Rockery Pond, Rose Garden and Pergola will also be points of attraction for the visitors," the statement said.

In addition to the Rashtrapati Niketan, people can also visit the Rashtrapati Tapovan, a 19-acre dense forest trail on the Rajpur Road.

The Tapovan offers a serene escape into nature with a rich canopy of native trees, winding trails, wooden bridges, elevated machans for birdwatching and quiet spots for reflection and meditation, it said.

"It has been developed with the aim of connecting visitors with the natural world through guided trails, seasonal flora and eco-interpretive elements," the statement said.

The Rashtrapati Udyan, which is scheduled to open to the public next year, is planned to be developed as a dynamic environmental and recreational space - featuring thematic gardens, a butterfly garden, a scenic lake, an aviary and a dedicated children's play area.

The park's plan also includes a sports zone, walking tracks, jogging and cycling tracks, water conservation systems and outdoor learning installations — creating a living classroom that encourages environmental awareness, active lifestyles and family-friendly engagement in harmony with nature, it added.

