Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Rajasthan Sikh Society on Wednesday condemned the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in Delhi.

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal said his party is in favour of strengthening democracy and non-violent movement.

"RLP is in favour of strengthening democratic values and non-violent movement. If any anti-social elements have done wrong then such people cannot be in favour of farmers," Beniwal said in a statement.

Rajasthan Sikh Samaj president Ajaypal Singh and former chairman of Rajasthan Minorities Commission Jasbir Singh condemned the attack on police personnel by some anti-social elements and alleged insult to the national flag.

In the statement, these leaders urged Akal Takht to issue orders for boycott of those involved in the violence.

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police on Tuesday during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws. Some protesters also clambered up the flagpole at the Red Fort to hoist the ‘Nishaan Sahib', the Sikh religious flag.

