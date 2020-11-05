Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked officials to make drinking water available through pipelines at all schools and anganwadi centres by the end of the year.

Reviewing the progress of the 'Jal Jeevan' Mission here, the chief minister said the Jal Sansthan and the Jal Nigam of Uttarakhand needed to work in coordination in order to meet the deadline.

Water pipeline connections being given in the rural areas should be strictly in accordance with norms, Rawat said and asked district magistrates to monitor the process.

Around 14.26 lakh water connections are to given in rural areas of the state under the mission, out of which 3.53 lakh are done.

