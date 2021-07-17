Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) A call about the presence of RDX onboard the Dubai-Mumbai flight was received on Saturday afternoon, following which security was beefed at the international airport in the city. It was later turned out to be a hoax, a Mumbai Police official said.

The call that RDX was placed onboard the flight was received by officials at the ATC tower around 3.40 pm, the official said.

He said Mumbai Police was immediately informed and security at the airport was beefed up.

The flight was checked thoroughly after landing by the police and security agencies but nothing suspicious was found onboard, he said.

After investigation, it was found to be a hoax call, he said.

Security at the airport remains tightened as one more flight is scheduled to land in Mumbai from Dubai this evening, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)