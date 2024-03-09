Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 9 (ANI): Amid talks between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls, BJP Odisha election In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said that his party is ready to contest in all the seats in the upcoming elections.

"We are ready to contest in all 147 Vidhan Sabha and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. We are confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government here. We will win more than 80 seats in the Assembly elections and more than 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections," Tomar said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The Odisha election In-charge said that the BJP is currently holding discussions on the probable candidates who will be fielded.

"We have not discussed anything about the alliance. We have only discussed about the candidates who will be fielded from which seats, our condition and the political scenario in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. We will hold discussions shortly as well," Tomar said

Responding to the reporter's question about meetings by the BJD with the central leadership of BJP in Delhi, Tomar said that he is not aware of any such developments.

"I do not know whether they have met our national leaders in Delhi. If there had been anything substantive, the national leadership would have surely informed us," he said.

Speaking about their preparations ahead of the polls, Tomar said, "We are preparing for the polls and determining who will be the probable candidate for every seat. We have sent observers to collect information. We are preparing based on that."

Earlier this week, the BJD leaders held an extensive discussion with senior leaders of the party on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Following the meeting, party vice president Debi Prasad Mishra said that any decision that will be taken will be conducive to the development of Odisha.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was present. With him, 18-20 senior leaders and functionaries of Biju Janata Dal were present in the discussion, and all the aspects of the coming General Election was discussed. We will take any decision that will be conducive for the development of Odisha and for people of Odisha," Mishra said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday after the meeting. (ANI)

