Pune, June 2 (PTI) A 56-year-old real estate developer allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of a residential building in Kothrud area of Pune city on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Ramchandra Bablatkar, who had real estate business in Solapur, lived in a flat in Kothrud.

Also Read | Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation of Mildly Symptomatic and Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients.

"As per the family members, Bablatkar jumped into the building's duct from the fifth floor," said an official of Kothrud police station.

He was declared brought dead at hospital.

Also Read | Five Children Drown in Waterfall in Maharashtra's Palghar District: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

"No suicide note has been found. We have registered a case of accidental death and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)