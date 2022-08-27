Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali was part of a delegation of colonisers and property dealers that met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Saturday.

The delegation led by Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association president Gurinder Singh Lamba raised issues, including non-registration of plots in villages.

"A delegation of colonisers and property dealers met the CM and we raised several issues, including people, especially in villages, facing problems because of the non-registration of plots, and rise in collector rates. We demanded that these issues be resolved," said Ayali.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora was also present.

Ayali even shared his photo with CM Mann and minister Arora on his Facebook page.

Dakha MLA Ayali, who is into the real estate business, had last month left the SAD leadership red-faced after he went against his own party by boycotting the presidential poll.

Ayali had spoken about the change in the SAD leadership.

