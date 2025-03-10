Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Rebel Akali leaders on Monday appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members to come forward to reject the decision on the removal of Jathedars by the executive committee of the apex gurdwara body.

Several leaders including former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, ex-SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and leader Charanjit Singh Brar, held a meeting in the wake of the removal of two Jathedars.

The SGPC's executive committee on March 7 removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht Jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The SGPC appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the new Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. He would also serve as the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

Giani Harpreet Singh was removed from the services as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib on February 10.

In the meeting here on Monday, the rebel Akali leaders alleged that Panthic traditions were not followed when Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj assumed the charge of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

They passed a resolution that a legal framework should be developed for appointing and discharging jathedars (head priests) from their positions.

They also appealed to the SGPC members to come forward and reject the move of the SGPC executive committee to remove the three jathedars -- Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to recommend a judicial probe against the information and public relations officers of three districts for allegedly sharing video statements of the 'panthic' organisations which could inflame passions and clashes amongst different sections of the Sikh community.

"Officers circulating inflammatory matters should also face legal as well as disciplinary action," party leader Daljit Singh Cheema alleged in a statement.

Asking the AAP government not to interfere in the internal affairs of the 'Khalsa Panth', Cheema said, "We have nothing against the Panthic organisations who had certain objections to the installation of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the new Jathedar of Sri Kesgarh Sahib. In fact they are much respected".

Asserting that the AAP government worked overtime to force a clash amongst Sikh groups, Cheema said, "This was the reason why the Shiromani Committee took a decision to install the new Jathedar in the early hours today at Sr Kesgarh Sahib".

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday assumed charge as the jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district and acting jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar.

Various Nihang groups opposed the installation of the new jathedar (head priest), saying the 'Khalsa Panth' will never accept him.

The installation ceremony was held in the early hours of Monday instead of the scheduled time of 10 am, apparently in the wake of threats by various Nihang bodies to scuttle the event.

