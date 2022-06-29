Guwahati, Jun 29 (PTI) Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and a group of independent legislators, led by Eknath Shinde, who have been camping at a hotel here since June 22, will leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later on Wednesday, official sources said.

A chartered flight will depart from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs, they said.

Also Read | Russian Missile Attack on Crowded Ukrainian Shopping Mall: India Says Civilian Deaths 'Deeply Disturbing'.

"It will leave around 3 pm from Guwahati," the sources told PTI.

Asked about the destination, they said it is likely to be a “neighbouring state" of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Governor Asks CM Uddhav Thackeray To Prove Majority Tomorrow; BJP Directs Its MLAs To Assemble at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai by Today Evening.

Three air-conditioned Assam State Transport Corporation have reached the Radisson Blu hotel to carry the legislators to the airport, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had told reporters outside Kamakhya temple here that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete necessary formalities".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)