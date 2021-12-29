Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Centre recall Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the MVA government in the state.

Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan said Koshyari, despite holding a constitutional post, was behaving like a political party leader.

"Obstructions are being brought in the functioning of the MVA government through Raj Bhavan. The governor should be recalled," he said, adding that the governor had deliberately obstructed the election of the Assembly speaker during the winter session which ended on Tuesday.

The governor has not yet approved the 12 names to the Legislative Council through his quota even a year after the cabinet recommendation, Khan said.

