Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the BJP is promoting capitalism and pursuing a communal agenda, alleging that its policies favour big industrialists and businessmen.

Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav said the gap between the rich and the poor was widening under the BJP's rule.

Also Read | Adar Poonawalla To Buy RCB? Serum Institute CEO Says He Will Make ‘Strong and Competitive’ Bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"At a time when the BJP is promoting capitalism and, from time to time, advancing a communal agenda, we remember the movement of Janeshwar Mishra ji, who worked throughout his life to advance this movement... The path of the BJP is a capitalist path and promotes big industrialists and big businessmen; the gap between the rich and the poor is widening. Our farmers, who should be earning income from their produce, are not receiving it from the government, and all the schemes, rules, and programs are designed for the capitalists. Therefore, the Samajwadi movement given by Janeshwar Mishra, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and all our leaders will be taken forward," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said to reporters.

Recalling the contributions of veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Akhilesh Yadav said Mishra had dedicated his entire life to advancing the Samajwadi movement. He alleged that farmers, who should be earning a fair income from their produce, were not receiving adequate support from the government, and claimed that government schemes, rules and programmes were being designed primarily to benefit capitalists.

Also Read | Air India Launches Probe After Video of Passenger Claiming Being ‘Treated Like a Dog’ Over Pre-Booked Non-Veg Meal on Bangkok-Delhi Flight Goes Viral.

The SP chief said the Samajwadi movement envisioned by Janeshwar Mishra, Mulayam Singh Yadav and other party leaders would be taken forward, reiterating the party's commitment to socialist principles.

Earlier, amid the controversy over the Prayagraj administration allegedly preventing Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Magh Mela, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of violating the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and other saints are a matter of pride, adding that during major religious events, it is natural for devotees to gather to meet them and seek their blessings. He stressed that this practice is an integral part of Sanatan Dharma.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP should not have behaved in such a manner through its officials and accused the party of deliberately insulting saints and sages.

He further claimed that the BJP is failing to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law, and the values of brotherhood and culture, which he said define the country's identity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)