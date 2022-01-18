Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI): Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it is receiving several reports that children in the age group 15 to 18 are being administered COVID-19 vaccine other than Covaxin.

Requesting the health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group, Bharat Biotech in a twitter post said its vaccine is the only approved COVID-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

"We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines," the company said.

Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

