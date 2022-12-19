New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant today gave a presentation and briefing on the recently held G20 meetings to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra. Kant informed Mishra about the support received from the states and union territories during the recent G20 meetings held over the past few weeks across India.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Amitabh Kant said, "Very constructive presentation and briefing to Principal Secy @PMOIndia Dr PK Mishra on the #G20India meetings held over the last few weeks and the phenomenal support received from all states and UTs. A truly whole of government approach and brilliant showcase of Indian culture." Notably, the meetings under India's G20 presidency were held in Udaipur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under the G20 Sherpa Track was held with a side event on Data for Development in Mumbai on December 13. The discussions of the Development working group started with opening remarks from India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, according to the press release issued by Ministry of External Affairs.

In his remarks, Vinay Mohan Kwatra highlighted India's role as the voice of the Global South and introduced the key priorities of the working group, which includes harnessing data for development, mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) globally, and accelerating progress on sustained development goals through the levers of women-led development, digital transformation, and just green transitions.

The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting under India's Presidency was held in Bengaluru from December 13-14. The meeting witnessed a gathering of more than 160 foreign delegates, including deputies from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and International Organisations, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Over the course of two days, seven discussion sessions and two side events were held. The delegates were given a glimpse of the traditional and contemporary culture of Karnataka through a vivid display of different art forms.

The first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 Presidency was held in Udaipur from December 4-6. The first Sherpa meeting has set the tone for forthcoming meetings in 32 different G20 workstreams, including the Sherpa Track, Finance Track, and Engagement Groups.

The substantive discussions on prevailing global challenges and the warm hospitality with the motto 'Atithi Devo Bhava', resonated throughout the G20 Sherpas meeting. (ANI)

