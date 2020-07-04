Panaji, Jul 4 (PTI) Goa witnessed the highest single- day jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday as 108 people were detected with the infection, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 1,684, an official said.

A 74-year-old woman died in ESI Hospital on Friday evening, while a 45-year-old man died at his home in Vasco, taking the overall toll to six, he added.

"On Thursday, 95 people had tested positive and on Friday, it was 94. The figure of Saturday is the highest so far. Overall, 2,240 samples were tested on Saturday, with 108 returning positive, 1,356 negative and 776 reports awaited," he said.

Areas like Mangor Hill, Sada, Baina, New Vaddem, Zuarinagar, Kharewada have a sizable number of cases, while Sankhalim, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Assembly seat, has 44 cases.

Margao in South Goa has 20 cases and Mapusa has 11 so far.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1684, new cases: 108, deaths: 06, discharged: 825, active cases 853, samples tested till date: 74,314.

