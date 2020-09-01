Ahmedabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 1,310 coronavirus infections on Tuesday which raised the tally of cases in the state to 97,745, the state health department said.

With 14 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,036, it said.

1,131 patients were discharged from hospitals, so the number of recovered patients rose to 78,913, it said.

The recovery rate in Gujarat now is 80.73 per cent, the department said in its release.

78,070 tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours at the rate of 1,201.07 tests per day per million population.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 97,745, New cases 1,310, Deaths 3,036, Discharged 78,913, Active cases 15,796 and people tested so far 24,09,906.

