Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh has reached 657 as 21 more people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, official data showed.

The 21 deaths are the highest COVID-related deaths on a single day in the state.

Six deaths were reported from Kangra, four from Mandi, three each from Shimla and Kullu, two from Solan and one each from Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, according to the health department data.

Of the deaths, 11 were females and 10 were males of the ages between 47 and 89.

Meanwhile, 709 new cases pushed the infection count to 41,228. A total of 759 patients recovered from the disease on the day, pushing the total recoveries to 32,309.

Thirty-four people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. The state currently has 8,218 active COVID-19 cases.

