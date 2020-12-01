Thiruvananthapuram, December 1: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. In the wake of the cyclonic storm “Cyclone Burevi” low-lying area of Kerala have been evacuated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of the state, Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on December 2.

In the wake of the IMD’s warning, red alert has been issued in four districts of the Kerala. These four districts are - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, an orange alert have also been issued in other three districts of the state. Cyclone Burevi to Bring Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala by Wednesday, Forecasts IMD; Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into Sea.

“We have started relief camps and will shift people living in low-lying areas to these camps. We are monitoring the water level in all major dams. The state is bracing to meet the cyclone,” reported the media house quoting state revenue minister E Chandrasekharan as saying. Kerala even asked for more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also asked people to stay alert.

Earlier in the day, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management meeting in New Delhi. He also spoke to the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and advisor of Lakshadweep. Cyclone Nivar: Death Toll Surges to 5 in Tamil Nadu, Electricity Supply Remains Disrupted.

Cyclone Burevi expected to make landfall to make landfall in Kanyakumari by the morning of December 3. The IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala on December 2n and 3, isolated heavy rainfall on December 4 and isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu on December 1.” Fishermen are also advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).