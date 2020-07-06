Kolkata, July 6 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal mounted to 779 on Monday with highest one-day spike of 22 fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 861 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 22,987, the department said in its bulletin.

The number of active patients rose to 6,973, it said.

"The 22 people died due to comorbidities and COVID-19 in these cases was incidental," the department said.

A total of 524 people have been discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening.

A total of 524 people have been discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening.

During the same period, 10,919 samples have been examined for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

Durán, who had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001, is a sports icon in Panama and Latin America. Beyond winning his four championship belts, he is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980.

Messages of encouragement began on social media for Durán, who is considered Panama's sporting ambassador.

At the beginning of the pandemic in Panama, Durán encouraged Panamanians to comply with confinement measures and to follow the recommendations of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Panama has the most confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in Central America. On Thursday, officials for the first time reported over 1,000 cases for the preceding 24 hours along with 17 more deaths.

The country has had more than 117,000 confirmed cases, with more than 13,000 still active, and 564 deaths. (AP)

