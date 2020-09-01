Panaji, Sep 1 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike with 588 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 18,006, while two deaths took the toll to 194, an official said.

The number of people discharged so far stood at 13,577, including 273 during the day, he added.

"Out of 3,762 samples tested, 2,683 were negative, 588 returned positive while 491 reports are awaited," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,006, new cases 588, deaths 194, discharged 13,850, active cases 3,962, samples tested till date 2,02,730.

