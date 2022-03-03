Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Continuing to witness a downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 292 new infections, pushing the tally to 34,50,333, while the toll mounted to 38,010 with one more fatality.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 778 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,08,373 leaving 3,950 active infections, a medical bulletin said. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 83 followed by Coimbatore and Chengalpet logging 43 and 34 cases, respectively. The remaining was spread across other districts, of which Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai added nil infections in the last 24 hours.

The State capital also leads in the overall tally with 7,50,207 cases.

A total of 53,194 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.45 crore the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 87 per cent of the state's population has developed antibodies against Covid-19. On the vaccination front, he said 92 per cent of the people have received first dose while 72 per cent both the doses in the state.

"Due to the various reasons including local body elections, the department was unable to hold the Mega Vaccination Camp over the last three weeks. On March 5, 23 Mega Vaccination Camps will be held through 50,000 centres", he told reporters. On the Ukraine crisis, he said the state government was taking necessary steps to bring the stranded students safely to Tamil Nadu. "Currently, information on TN students stuck in Ukraine is being collected. A decision by Chief Minister ( M K Stalin) will be taken on how the students would pursue their medical education upon their return," he said.

