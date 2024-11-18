Bhagalpur (Bihar), Nov 18 (PTI) Recovery of a bomb-like object, seven spent cartridges and four small metal boxes from a cattle shed in Madhusudanpur area of Bihar's Bhagalpur district created panic among the people on Monday, police said.

However, the police later found that the recovered materials were not explosive objects.

The police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find out who placed these suspicious objects in a cattle shed.

“Acting on specific information, police, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached the cattle shed... and recovered a sutli bomb-like object, seven spent cartridges and four small boxes made of tin, which looked like bombs, from there. Villagers also said that a minor fire had broken out at the cattle shed of Chano Devi on Sunday which was brought under control by the fire brigade officials”.

Police registered a case and started investigating the matter.

Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the spot.

