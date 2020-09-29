Patna, September 29: The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar climbed to 92.52 per cent on Tuesday, while 1439 fresh infections took the tally of positive cases to 1,81,471 lakh in the state, health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported two fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 894. Also Read | Schools in Andhra Pradesh Will Re-Open From November 2, Says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Keeping up the momentum of higher number of tests for the virus, the state examined a total of 1,44,535 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Over 71.34 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin said. Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been 90 plus for the past over a week. A total of 1702 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,67,890, the bulletin said.

There are 12,686 active cases of coronavirus in the state at present. Patna district has reported the maximum 208 deaths from COVID-19 so far. Bhagalpur stood next with 62 deaths from coronavirus, followed by Gaya (45) and Nalanda (39), it said.

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 27,655, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8239 and Bhagalpur (7,363).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)