Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday declared Red Alert in the state following 'Operation Sindoor' by the armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), UP DGP said on Wednesday.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh in view of the action taken by the Indian Army on terrorist hideouts under #OperationSindoor. All field units of @Uppolice have been instructed to coordinate with the defense forces and strengthen the security of important installations," UP DGP Prashant Kumar said from his 'X' handle.

"UP Police is alert, equipped with resources, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen of the state. Jai Hind!," he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)