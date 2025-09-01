Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, while exclusively speaking to ANI, said, "A red and orange alert has been issued for all districts in Uttarakhand for the next 3 days."

The secretary stated that owing to heavy rains, waterlogging is a problem being faced in the plains, for which complete preparations have already been made.

On Sunday,CM Pushkar Dhami said, "... Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial, and we all need to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," CM Dhami said on Sunday.

Speaking about relief camps, Uttarakhand CM said, "We are providing immediate assistance to those whose houses have been affected by the disaster and are relocating them to safe places. Camps have also been set up. Our goal is to ensure that all basic needs are met in the relief camps... Efforts to open the blocked roads are underway..."

Additionally, the CM has directed district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert, in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains. (ANI)

