New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market here is one of the most ambitious projects of the Delhi government and will be a milestone in boosting the city's economy and generating thousands of jobs.

Sisodia held a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the project.

Developing Gandhinagar as the 'Grand Garment Hub' as announced in the Delhi government's Rozgar Budget is being done in a phased manner.

Sisodia said Gandhinagar is globally renowned as the readymade garment market and gives a unique identity to Delhi.

He said the redevelopment of Gandhinagar market is one of the most ambitious projects for the Delhi Government, which will be a milestone in boosting the economy of the city and generating thousands of jobs.

He added the redevelopment will not only give Gandhinagar a new identity, but will also increase business for merchants and provide a new shopping experience for the people.

The redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar would be done in two phases considering the ongoing economic activities in the area.

Under the first phase, steps would be taken to address the immediate and urgent problems faced by local traders, which includes arrangement of public facilities, drinking water and other facilities, installation of CCTV cameras and security monitoring system, redesigning street light and street furniture and installation of visual information system.

In the second phase, the government will focus on urban redesigning and the architecture of the market. Simultaneously, national and international marketing of the area, digitization of area information, setting up of fire-fighting facilities and upgradation of existing facilities will be included.

