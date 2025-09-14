New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) headquarters at Muridke, Markaz Taiba, was reduced to rubble by Indian Air Force strikes in Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The precision attack flattened key buildings including cadre accommodation, weapons storage, and the group's "Umm-ul-Qura" training blocks, crippling LeT's command hub.

Fresh intelligence inputs now reveal that Pakistan is directly funding the terror outfit's reconstruction. Islamabad has already allocated PKR 4 crore to LeT, while the group estimates the rebuild will cost over PKR 15 crore. Senior commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari are overseeing the project, with a deadline set for February 5, 2026, timed with LeT's annual Kashmir Solidarity Day convention

According to a dossier prepared by agencies, "LeT cadres have also launched fundraising campaigns under the guise of "flood relief", repeating a historical pattern where humanitarian aid was diverted to terror infrastructure. In 2005, nearly 80% of earthquake relief funds collected by LeT's front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, were channeled into building militant camps.

Despite Pakistan's repeated claims at global platforms of fighting terrorism, the dossier confirms its Army and ISI remain complicit, ensuring LeT's survival and resurgence. Analysts warn that this deliberate rebuilding effort reflects Islamabad's double standards on counter-terrorism and signals the likelihood of fresh cross-border attacks being planned from Pakistani soil.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, not only serves as residences to major commanders of the outfits but also serve as epi-centre for radicalization and various training courses on intelligence, arms handling etc.

Markaz Taiba, established in the year 2000, is the 'alma mater' and the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. The complex held arms and physical trainings facility, as well as dawa'h and radicalisation for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad.

This Markaz enrols around 1000 students in different courses annually thereby highlighting the role of this Markaz in churning out terror entities for LeT annually. Osama Bin Laden had financed Rs 10 million for construction of Mosque and Guest House within the Markaz Taiba complex.

At the behest of Pakistan's ISI, all the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack including Ajmal Kasab were imparted 'Daura-e-Ribbat' (intelligence training) at this facility. David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited Muridke along with Abdul Rehman Sayed @ Pasha, Haroon and Khurram (co-conspirators) on instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. (ANI)

