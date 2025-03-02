Chatra (Jharkhand), Mar 2 (PTI) A self-styled regional commander of a banned Maoist outfit, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 18 lakh on his head, was arrested in Chatra district, police said on Sunday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the Maoist belonging to the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), they said.

Also Read | Jordan: Keralite Shot Dead While Attempting To Cross Into Israel From Jordanian Border.

"He, along with three associates, were arrested during a vehicle checking drive near Putsgiya bridge in Hunterganj area on Saturday," SP Vikas Pandey told reporters.

The Jharkhand government had announced a bounty of Rs 15 lakh and the National Bureau of Investigation (NIA) Rs 3 lakh for information on the Maoist, the SP said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 2nd Roza of Ramzan on March 03 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Pandey said he was wanted in over 75 cases related to Maoist activities.

"Arms and cartridges, including a US-made rifle, were also recovered," the officer added.

Investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)