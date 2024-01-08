New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A two-day reginal conference on e-governance will be inaugurated in Guwahati on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will inaugurate the conference and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will address the inaugural session, said the statement issued on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten to Death by Some People After Keeping Him Hostage in House Over 'Love Affair'.

The conference with focus on e-governance will showcase all award-winning nominations across India under the national e-governance awards scheme, 2023.

Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Secretary, government of Assam and V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), will also address the inaugural session.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Police Station on Fire in Darbhanga When Police Personnel Were Sleeping, Arrested (Watch Video).

During the session, a booklet on the journey of 25 regional conferences and an e-journal on e-governance initiatives will be released. Besides this, a film on e-governance awarded initiatives 2023 will also be screened.

This regional conference at Guwahati will have seven sessions on different topics.

During the event, representatives for the award-winning initiatives & best practices will provide brief picture of their initiatives and brief account of transformational changes brought under the select government schemes, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The main objective of the conference is to bring national and state level public administration organisations on the same platform to share experiences in innovations in public administration, transforming future public solution for improving quality of life, good governance, e-governance, digital governance, etc, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)