New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose 12 per cent to 13,080 units in April on better housing demand, according to Knight Frank India.

There were 11,648 units registered during April 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 13,080 property registrations during April.

The data, which relates to both primary and secondary market transactions, is as of 8.50 pm on Wednesday.

The number might increase slightly.

In March 2025, the total registration of properties stood at 15,501 units.

Knight Frank said this is the best April in the last 13 years in terms of property registrations.

