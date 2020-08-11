New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Railway Ministry said on Tuesday that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended in the country till further notice.

The train services were suspended in view of the situation created by coronavirus.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for August 13 and August 15; Check List of Roads to Avoid, Alternative Routes and Diversions.

The ministry said 230 special trains, which are running currently, will continue to operate and so will the local trains in Mumbai which are being run on a limited basis at the request of the state government.

The Ministry said that it is monitoring the occupancy of special trains and might decide to run more of them as per the requirement.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Crime Branch Issues Summon to Sagar Gokhale in Fake Followers Racket Case: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The Railways had started operating passenger trains since May after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year led to a halt in operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)